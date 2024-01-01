2017 Nissan Qashqai

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SUV ............ AUTOMATIC ........ SUNROOF..........BACKUP CAMERA .......... PUSH START .......... A/C ......... CRUISE CONTROL ............ BLUETOOTH .......... HEATED SEATS ............... HEATED STEERING WHEEL ............ KEYLESS GO ........ REMOTE START ........ FOG LIGHTS ........ ALLOY WHEELS ....... TPMS SYSTEM ....... KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE .....</p><p> </p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS</span> 4X4 NISSAN ROGUE? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:<br /><br /></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;> </span>FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT</span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;>NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;>CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS<br /><br /> </span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........<br /><br /></span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $799 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........</span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><br /><br /></span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;> </span></span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE YOUR NISSAN</span> IN 3 EASY STEPS:<br /><br /></span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;> </span><span style=white-space: pre-line;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>1</span></strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;> - </span> CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE AT (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL <a href=mailto:INFO@NEXCAR.CA%20%3cbr>INFO@NEXCAR.CA</a></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;><br /><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>2 </span></strong>-  SPEAK AND MEET WITH OUR TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;>1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>3 </span></strong>- <span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM HERE: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE</span></span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><br /><br /></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;> </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS NISSAN ROGUE</span> <span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; color: black;>IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND PRE-OWNED VEHICLES........</span></span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center> </p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; color: black;><br /></span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES  & LEASING:<br /></span></span></span></p><p align=center> </p><p align=center><span style=white-space: pre-line; font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.<br /><br /><br /></span></span></p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; text-align: start;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS & CLIENTS ACROSS ONTARIO:<br /></span></span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; text-align: start;><br /></span></span></p><p align=center> </p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....</span></span></span></p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;><br /><br /></span></span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>DISCLAIMER: </span>**ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL........</span></p>

2017 Nissan Qashqai

119,485 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV SUNROOF PUSH/START BLUETOOTH H/SEATS B/CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV SUNROOF PUSH/START BLUETOOTH H/SEATS B/CAMERA

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1714165233
  2. 1714165233
  3. 1714165233
  4. 1714164970
  5. 1714164970
  6. 1714164970
  7. 1714164970
  8. 1714164969
  9. 1714165234
  10. 1714165234
  11. 1714165234
  12. 1714165234
  13. 1714165234
  14. 1714165234
  15. 1714165234
  16. 1714165235
  17. 1714165235
  18. 1714165235
  19. 1714165235
  20. 1714165235
  21. 1714165235
  22. 1714165235
  23. 1714165236
  24. 1714165236
  25. 1714165236
  26. 1714165236
  27. 1714165236
  28. 1714165236
  29. 1714165236
  30. 1714165236
  31. 1714165237
  32. 1714165237
  33. 1714165237
  34. 1714165233
  35. 1714165233
  36. 1714165233
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
119,485KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,485 KM

Vehicle Description

SUV ............ AUTOMATIC ........ SUNROOF..........BACKUP CAMERA .......... PUSH START .......... A/C ......... CRUISE CONTROL ............ BLUETOOTH .......... HEATED SEATS ............... HEATED STEERING WHEEL ............ KEYLESS GO ........ REMOTE START ........ FOG LIGHTS ........ ALLOY WHEELS ....... TPMS SYSTEM ....... KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE .....

 

 

INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS 4X4 NISSAN ROGUE? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:

 FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT

NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA

CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS

 

**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........

 

VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $799 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........

 

 WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE YOUR NISSAN IN 3 EASY STEPS:

 

 1 -  CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE AT (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA

 


2 -  SPEAK AND MEET WITH OUR TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:

1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4

 

 

3 - APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM HERE: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE

 

 OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS NISSAN ROGUE IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND PRE-OWNED VEHICLES........

 


ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES  & LEASING:

 

We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.


WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS & CLIENTS ACROSS ONTARIO:

 

Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....



DISCLAIMER: **ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL........

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2019 Toyota Camry XSE AUTO LEATHER PANO/ROOF B/SPOT L/ASSIST CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2019 Toyota Camry XSE AUTO LEATHER PANO/ROOF B/SPOT L/ASSIST CAMERA 92,012 KM $27,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 AMG PKG 4MATIC P/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT 360/CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 AMG PKG 4MATIC P/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT 360/CAMERA 148,618 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO A/C P/START A/CARPLAY H/SEATS CAMERA ALLOY for sale in North York, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO A/C P/START A/CARPLAY H/SEATS CAMERA ALLOY 186,998 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Qashqai