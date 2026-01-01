$13,490+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST
2017 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST
Location
CARHIVE
125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
1-800-344-3515
Certified
$13,490
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 241,132 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX
5.7L
4x4 CREW
ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included!
This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!
We will provide you with:
• Full disclosure (history/accident search
• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!
• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.
• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.
Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.
*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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1-800-344-3515