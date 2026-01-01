Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** ONE OWNER, LOCAL ONTARIO, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH SUNROOF, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK,M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2017 RAM 1500

136,053 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN 5.7 V8 | ALPINE | ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
14117135

2017 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN 5.7 V8 | ALPINE | ONE OWNER

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

  1. 14117135
  2. 14117135
  3. 14117135
  4. 14117135
  5. 14117135
  6. 14117135
  7. 14117135
  8. 14117135
  9. 14117135
  10. 14117135
  11. 14117135
  12. 14117135
  13. 14117135
  14. 14117135
  15. 14117135
  16. 14117135
  17. 14117135
  18. 14117135
  19. 14117135
  20. 14117135
  21. 14117135
  22. 14117135
  23. 14117135
  24. 14117135
  25. 14117135
  26. 14117135
  27. 14117135
  28. 14117135
  29. 14117135
  30. 14117135
  31. 14117135
  32. 14117135
  33. 14117135
  34. 14117135
  35. 14117135
  36. 14117135
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
136,053KM
VIN 1C6RR7PT3HS532002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 136,053 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** ONE OWNER, LOCAL ONTARIO, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH SUNROOF, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK,M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300 //AMG PKG | BURMESTER | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300 //AMG PKG | BURMESTER | PANO | LOADED 146,133 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 350 //AMG PKG | BURMESTER | HUD | 360 CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 350 //AMG PKG | BURMESTER | HUD | 360 CAMERA 86,590 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN 5.7 V8 | ALPINE | ONE OWNER for sale in North York, ON
2017 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN 5.7 V8 | ALPINE | ONE OWNER 136,053 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

437-494-XXXX

(click to show)

437-494-3945

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

437-494-3945

2017 RAM 1500