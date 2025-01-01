Menu
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** STANDARD CONNECTIVITY PKG! FULL SELF-DRIVING COMPUTER! <br/> ** NO ACCIDENTS! ** <br/> ** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS SILVER EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH FULL SELF-DRIVING COMPUTER, STANDARD CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF & WINDSHIELD, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, AUTOMATIC DOOR OPENING & CLOSE, FOWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, SPEED WARNING, WALKAWAY DOOR LOCK, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, NAVIGATION, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

2017 Tesla Model X

162,165 KM

Details Description

$31,985

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Tesla Model X

90D | STANDARD CONNECTIVITY | AUTOPILOT | LOADED

12764390

2017 Tesla Model X

90D | STANDARD CONNECTIVITY | AUTOPILOT | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$31,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,165KM
VIN 5YJXCBE28HF029450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 162,165 KM

Vehicle Description

$31,985

+ taxes & licensing>

2017 Tesla Model X