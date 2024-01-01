Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! ** DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! SMOOTH ALCANTARA PANELS! COMES LOADED WITH NIGHT PACKAGE, BOSE AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, PANO SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, 360 VIEW CAMERA, PARKING ASSIST, PUSH TO START, KEYLESS GO, HEATED STEERING, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, POWER SEATS, POWER TRUNK, REAR PASSENGER CLIMATE CONTROLS & MUCH MUCH MORE!!** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.*** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2018 Audi Q7

169,219 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Audi Q7

Technik S-Line | BOSE | PANO | NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q7

Technik S-Line | BOSE | PANO | NAVI

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

  1. 11160679
  2. 11160679
  3. 11160679
  4. 11160679
  5. 11160679
  6. 11160679
  7. 11160679
  8. 11160679
  9. 11160679
  10. 11160679
  11. 11160679
  12. 11160679
  13. 11160679
  14. 11160679
  15. 11160679
  16. 11160679
  17. 11160679
  18. 11160679
  19. 11160679
  20. 11160679
  21. 11160679
  22. 11160679
  23. 11160679
  24. 11160679
  25. 11160679
  26. 11160679
  27. 11160679
  28. 11160679
  29. 11160679
  30. 11160679
  31. 11160679
  32. 11160679
  33. 11160679
  34. 11160679
  35. 11160679
  36. 11160679
  37. 11160679
  38. 11160679
  39. 11160679
  40. 11160679
  41. 11160679
  42. 11160679
  43. 11160679
  44. 11160679
  45. 11160679
  46. 11160679
  47. 11160679
  48. 11160679
  49. 11160679
  50. 11160679
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
169,219KM
Used
VIN WA1WAAF76JD053677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 169,219 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! ** DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! **


**GORGEOUS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! SMOOTH ALCANTARA PANELS! COMES LOADED WITH NIGHT PACKAGE, BOSE AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, PANO SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, 360 VIEW CAMERA, PARKING ASSIST, PUSH TO START, KEYLESS GO, HEATED STEERING, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, POWER SEATS, POWER TRUNK, REAR PASSENGER CLIMATE CONTROLS & MUCH MUCH MORE!!**


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA250 4MATIC | NAVI | BACKUP CAMERA | for sale in North York, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA250 4MATIC | NAVI | BACKUP CAMERA | 101,359 KM $21,985 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q3 S Line || PROGRESSIVE || Premium for sale in North York, ON
2022 Audi Q3 S Line || PROGRESSIVE || Premium 95,320 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Porsche Cayenne Base | BOSE | PANO | NAVI for sale in North York, ON
2020 Porsche Cayenne Base | BOSE | PANO | NAVI 86,274 KM $61,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q7