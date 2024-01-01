$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Audi Q7
Technik S-Line | BOSE | PANO | NAVI
2018 Audi Q7
Technik S-Line | BOSE | PANO | NAVI
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-621-8555
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
169,219KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WA1WAAF76JD053677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 169,219 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
** JUST ARRIVED! ** DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! **
**GORGEOUS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! SMOOTH ALCANTARA PANELS! COMES LOADED WITH NIGHT PACKAGE, BOSE AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, PANO SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, 360 VIEW CAMERA, PARKING ASSIST, PUSH TO START, KEYLESS GO, HEATED STEERING, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, POWER SEATS, POWER TRUNK, REAR PASSENGER CLIMATE CONTROLS & MUCH MUCH MORE!!**
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.***
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
**GORGEOUS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! SMOOTH ALCANTARA PANELS! COMES LOADED WITH NIGHT PACKAGE, BOSE AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, PANO SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, 360 VIEW CAMERA, PARKING ASSIST, PUSH TO START, KEYLESS GO, HEATED STEERING, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, POWER SEATS, POWER TRUNK, REAR PASSENGER CLIMATE CONTROLS & MUCH MUCH MORE!!**
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.***
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Total Auto Sales
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA250 4MATIC | NAVI | BACKUP CAMERA | 101,359 KM $21,985 + tax & lic
2022 Audi Q3 S Line || PROGRESSIVE || Premium 95,320 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
2020 Porsche Cayenne Base | BOSE | PANO | NAVI 86,274 KM $61,985 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Total Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Call Dealer
647-621-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Total Auto Sales
647-621-8555
2018 Audi Q7