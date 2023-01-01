2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

$48,980+ tax & licensing
$48,980
+ taxes & licensing
AA Canada Inc
1-855-350-1313
SE R-Dynamic
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
61,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10445799
- VIN: SALYC2RV3JA752252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,001 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Seating
Leather Seats
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
