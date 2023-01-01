2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$48,980 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 0 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10445799

10445799 VIN: SALYC2RV3JA752252

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 61,001 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System Seating Leather Seats Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

