FINISHED IN POLAR WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH 21 WHEELS,CLEAN CARFAX REPOR, TOW PACKAGE, SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM PLUS (ADS+),BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT,ACTIVE PARK ASSIST,ELECTRICALLY ADJUSTABLE RIGHT DRIVER SEAT W MEMORY,SPORTS SEATS, FRONT,INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR MIRROR,AUTOMATICALLY DIMMING,COLLISION.WARN. SYSTEM . W/ ACTIVE BRAKE INTERV. FCW STOP,MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STRG. COL., MIRROR),KNEE AIRBAG,PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,SEAT CUSHION WITH RAISED SIDE BOLSTERS,SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO COMPLETE SYSTEM,DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS,AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT,PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM,EXHAUST TIP,NIGHT PACKAGE,PARKING PACKAGE,MIRRORS PACKAGE,SPORT EDITION,LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT, FACTORY NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT

FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, WELL SERVICED VEHICLE, FACTORY NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, RED CALIPERS. BLIND SPOT MONITOR, FORWARD COLLISION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

89,627 KM

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

gle 43 amg night package

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

gle 43 amg night package

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

89,627KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGDA6EB5JB085107

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,627 KM

FINISHED IN POLAR WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH 21" WHEELS,CLEAN CARFAX REPOR, TOW PACKAGE, SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM PLUS (ADS+),BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT,ACTIVE PARK ASSIST,ELECTRICALLY ADJUSTABLE RIGHT DRIVER SEAT W MEMORY,SPORTS SEATS, FRONT,INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR MIRROR,AUTOMATICALLY DIMMING,COLLISION.WARN. SYSTEM . W/ ACTIVE BRAKE INTERV. FCW STOP,MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STRG. COL., MIRROR),KNEE AIRBAG,PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,SEAT CUSHION WITH RAISED SIDE BOLSTERS,SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO COMPLETE SYSTEM,DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS,AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT,PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM,EXHAUST TIP,NIGHT PACKAGE,PARKING PACKAGE,MIRRORS PACKAGE,SPORT EDITION,LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT, FACTORY NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT

FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, WELL SERVICED VEHICLE, FACTORY NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, RED CALIPERS. BLIND SPOT MONITOR, FORWARD COLLISION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years! We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDED TAXES, LICENSE AND OMVIC FEE. WE DO RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO SELL TO EXPORTERS OR ANY CLIENT WE FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE WITH. Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. We cant wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!! Visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/...bumotorstoronto WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550,ML400, ML350 E350, E300, E550,E400,GLE, COUPE,GLS 450 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550, GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA, JAGUAR XF, JAGUAR XJ, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE. Malibu motors reserves the right not to sell to any dealer or exporter even at full price. WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL APPLY ONLINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION http://www.malibumotors.c...application.htm www.malibumotors.ca ..

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Night Package
21" RIMS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE