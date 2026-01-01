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<p dir=ltr>We finance all types of credit. </p><p dir=ltr>Visit<a href=https://autorevinc.ca/financing/> https://autorevinc.ca/financing/</a></p><p dir=ltr>To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. OAC.*High risk rates vary. </p><p dir=ltr>You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Auto Rev Inc.</p><p dir=ltr>4457B Chesswood Dr</p><p dir=ltr>& 4459 Chesswood Dr</p><p dir=ltr>Toronto, ON</p><p dir=ltr>M3J 2C2 </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>T: (416)636-7776</p><p dir=ltr>EMAIL: autorevinc@gmail.com </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Hours of Operation</p><p dir=ltr>Weekdays 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM</p><p dir=ltr>Saturdays  10:00 AM - 5:00 PM</p><p dir=ltr>SUNDAYS CLOSED</p>

2018 MINI Cooper

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 MINI Cooper

COOPER,NAVI,AUTO,WELL MAINTAIN,2 SET RIMS

Watch This Vehicle
14030751

2018 MINI Cooper

COOPER,NAVI,AUTO,WELL MAINTAIN,2 SET RIMS

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1777668585812
  2. 1777668586243
  3. 1777668586650
Contact Seller
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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
112,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWXP5C5XJ2G62561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. 

Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. OAC.*High risk rates vary. 

You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

Auto Rev Inc.

4457B Chesswood Dr

& 4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2 

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: autorevinc@gmail.com 

 

Hours of Operation

Weekdays 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Saturdays  10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-636-XXXX

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416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
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$13,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2018 MINI Cooper