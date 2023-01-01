Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong>OUTDOORSMAN | NO ACCIDENTS | ECO DIESEL | 4X4 | ALLOY WHEELS | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS | POWERED SEATS | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | TOWING PKG AND MUCH MORE!!! </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.  </p><p style=text-align: center;>Safety Certification is available for $695. Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve. </p><p style=text-align: center;>Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C </p><p style=text-align: center;>Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. </p><p style=text-align: center;>Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! </p><p style=text-align: center;>At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! </p>

2018 RAM 1500

140,656 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN | CREW CAB 5'7" BOX | NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN | CREW CAB 5'7" BOX | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

  1. 1700849431
  2. 1700849424
  3. 1700849434
  4. 1700849424
  5. 1700849424
  6. 1700849413
  7. 1700849427
  8. 1700849413
  9. 1700849436
  10. 1700849507
  11. 1700849504
  12. 1700849500
  13. 1700849491
  14. 1700849497
  15. 1700849489
  16. 1700849495
  17. 1700849502
  18. 1700849622
  19. 1700849615
  20. 1700849624
  21. 1700849618
  22. 1700849613
  23. 1700849620
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
140,656KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LM9JS282897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,656 KM

Vehicle Description

OUTDOORSMAN | NO ACCIDENTS | ECO DIESEL | 4X4 | ALLOY WHEELS | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS | POWERED SEATS | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | TOWING PKG AND MUCH MORE!!! 

 

 

****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: "This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.  

Safety Certification is available for $695." Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve. 

Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C 

Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.

 

 

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. 

Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! 

At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From YorkTown Motors

Used 2004 BMW 3 Series 2dr Cabriolet 325Ci for sale in North York, ON
2004 BMW 3 Series 2dr Cabriolet 325Ci 142,977 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 SUPER CREW 145
2010 Ford F-150 SUPER CREW 145" XLT | NO ACCIDENTS | 4WD 135,508 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Lincoln Navigator NO ACCIDENTS | LEATHER | 6 PASSENGER for sale in North York, ON
2013 Lincoln Navigator NO ACCIDENTS | LEATHER | 6 PASSENGER 152,714 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email YorkTown Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-8899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500