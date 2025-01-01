$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Location
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
416-633-8188
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
141,151KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,151 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
2018 RAM 1500