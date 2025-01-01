Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 1500

141,151 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle
13102073

2018 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1761233525
  2. 1761233525
  3. 1761233525
  4. 1761233525
  5. 1761233525
  6. 1761233525
  7. 1761233525
  8. 1761233526
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,151KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,151 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Classic for sale in North York, ON
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Classic 133,293 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross LE for sale in North York, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross LE 34,771 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 LEATHER PANO/ROOF NAVI REAR CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2018 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 LEATHER PANO/ROOF NAVI REAR CAMERA 121,700 KM $20,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2018 RAM 1500