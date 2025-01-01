Menu
**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : ECODIESEL POWERED, 4X4, CREW CAB, 6FOOT4 LONG BOX, AFTERMARKET XD WHEELS, BEDLINER, TONNEAU COVER, WOOD TRIMS, SUNROOF, EXTENDABLE MIRRORS, REMOTE START, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, LARAMIE STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, USB, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2018 RAM 1500

139,857 KM

Details Description

$32,987

+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

Laramie|ECODIESEL|4X4|CREW|LONGBOX|NAV|XDWHEELS|++

13169312

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie|ECODIESEL|4X4|CREW|LONGBOX|NAV|XDWHEELS|++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$32,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,857KM
VIN 1C6RR7VM2JS303215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6719
  • Mileage 139,857 KM

Vehicle Description

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

