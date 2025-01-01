$32,987+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Laramie|ECODIESEL|4X4|CREW|LONGBOX|NAV|XDWHEELS|++
2018 RAM 1500
Laramie|ECODIESEL|4X4|CREW|LONGBOX|NAV|XDWHEELS|++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$32,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6719
- Mileage 139,857 KM
Vehicle Description
**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : ECODIESEL POWERED, 4X4, CREW CAB, 6FOOT4 LONG BOX, AFTERMARKET XD WHEELS, BEDLINER, TONNEAU COVER, WOOD TRIMS, SUNROOF, EXTENDABLE MIRRORS, REMOTE START, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, LARAMIE STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, USB, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Favorit Motors
Email Favorit Motors
Favorit Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-464-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-877-464-0622