2018 Toyota Tundra

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$38,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10435773

10435773 Stock #: 22710

22710 VIN: 5TFCY5F12JX022710

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

