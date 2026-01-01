$9,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen 4MOTION ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!
2018 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen 4MOTION ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
207,391KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW217AU2JM756926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 9810
- Mileage 207,391 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 4MOTION, black color with 207,000km (STK#9810) This vehicle was $10990 NOW ON SALE FOR $9990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Manual Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Apple CarPlay
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 4MOTION, black color with 207,000km (STK#9810) This vehicle was $10990 NOW ON SALE FOR $9990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Manual Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Apple CarPlay
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Interior
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Cloth Upholstery
rear reading lights
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Retractable cargo cover
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Convenience
Rear Cupholders
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Exterior
LED Taillights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails
Black window trim
Safety
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Maintenance-free battery
Rearview Camera System
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
IPOD/IPHONE AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
FUEL CUT-OFF IMPACT SENSOR
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
LEATHER PARKING BRAKE TRIM
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 22 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
3 REAR HEADRESTS
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
6 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
APP MARKETPLACE INTEGRATION CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
6 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SUNGLASSES HOLDER STORAGE
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAR ASSIST HANDLE
PHONE STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
Rear Crumple Zones
GOOGLE SEARCH CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
APPLE CARPLAY SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
MEMORY CARD SLOT AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
CAR-NET SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
LAMP FAILURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
60-40 SPLIT BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
BODY-COLOR FRONT BUMPER COLOR
BODY-COLOR MIRROR COLOR
BODY-COLOR REAR BUMPER COLOR
CHROME EXHAUST TIP COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
LOW OIL PRESSURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
MAST ANTENNA TYPE
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BODY-COLOR DOOR HANDLE COLOR
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
REAR EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY RADIO
ON DEMAND 4WD TYPE
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
BLACK WITH CHROME ACCENTS GRILLE COLOR
6.5 IN. INFOTAINMENT SCREEN SIZE
DUAL LEVEL CARGO AREA STORAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
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647-407-XXXX(click to show)
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing>
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2018 Volkswagen Golf