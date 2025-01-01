Menu
Account
Sign In
Topnotch Auto Sales Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles<br><br>Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.<br><br>Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.<br>Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.<br>OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.<br>With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.<br><br>Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York<br>Call or Text: 416-879-7113<br>Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com<br><br>Stop by today and find your perfect car!

2019 Audi A3

77,286 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Audi A3

QUATTRO TECHNIK 45 TFSI

Watch This Vehicle
12940943

2019 Audi A3

QUATTRO TECHNIK 45 TFSI

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-879-7113

  1. 12940943
  2. 12940943
  3. 12940943
Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,286KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUFEGFF6K1018755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1487
  • Mileage 77,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Topnotch Auto Sales Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles

Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.

Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.

Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Call or Text: 416-879-7113
Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com

Stop by today and find your perfect car!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2024 Tesla Model Y
2024 Tesla Model Y " 5,030 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V LX for sale in North York, ON
2017 Honda CR-V LX 139,306 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer SPORT *7 SEASTS * PANROOF* FRONTCAM* for sale in North York, ON
2017 Ford Explorer SPORT *7 SEASTS * PANROOF* FRONTCAM* 194,792 KM $16,950 + tax & lic

Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-879-XXXX

(click to show)

416-879-7113

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-879-7113

2019 Audi A3