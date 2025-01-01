Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Audi Q3

98,676 KM

Details Features

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Audi Q3

2.0 TFSI Quattro Technik Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle
13314083

2019 Audi Q3

2.0 TFSI Quattro Technik Tiptronic

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

  1. 1765495621
  2. 1765495621
  3. 1765495622
  4. 1765495622
  5. 1765495621
  6. 1765495621
  7. 1765495621
  8. 1765495621
  9. 1765495622
  10. 1765495622
  11. 1765495622
  12. 1765495622
  13. 1765495622
  14. 1765495622
  15. 1765495622
  16. 1765495622
  17. 1765495622
  18. 1765495622
  19. 1765495622
  20. 1765495623
  21. 1765495623
  22. 1765495623
  23. 1765495623
  24. 1765495623
  25. 1765495623
  26. 1765495623
  27. 1765495623
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,676KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1FECF35K1087707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,676 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

Used 2021 Audi Q3 Komfort 45 TFSI quattro for sale in North York, ON
2021 Audi Q3 Komfort 45 TFSI quattro 111,737 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Rogue SV AWD MOONROOF for sale in North York, ON
2024 Nissan Rogue SV AWD MOONROOF 62,266 KM $25,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q3 Komfort 45 TFSI quattro for sale in North York, ON
2021 Audi Q3 Komfort 45 TFSI quattro 96,106 KM $24,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,980

+ taxes & licensing>

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2019 Audi Q3