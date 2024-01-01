Menu
auto air power window power lock power mirror back up camera blue toot cruise stow and go

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

286,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 286,000 KM

Vehicle Description

auto air power window power lock power mirror back up camera blue toot cruise stow and go

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
75 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Audio input jack for mobile devices
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio: 130

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Interior Concealed Storage
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
744 kgs (6
050 lbs)
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

