FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK/BLUE  INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, PANORAMIC ROOF, BUG TIRES, LIGHTING SYSTEM,ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY HEATED STEERING WHEEL, RUNNING BOARDS, KEY-LESS GO  PUSH BUTTON, CAMERA, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BED LINER , WAY TO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST.

2019 Ford F-150

93,846 KM

$60,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$60,999

+ taxes & licensing

93,846KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1RGXKFB23108

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,846 KM

FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK/BLUE  INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, PANORAMIC ROOF, BUG TIRES, LIGHTING SYSTEM,ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY HEATED STEERING WHEEL, RUNNING BOARDS, KEY-LESS GO  PUSH BUTTON, CAMERA, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BED LINER , WAY TO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

