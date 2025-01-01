Menu
*** $500 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES

ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! 

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don't fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

2019 GMC Terrain

220,254 KM

Details Description Features

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE1

Watch This Vehicle
13326773

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE1

Location

CARHIVE

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

1-800-344-3515

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,254KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV7KL357929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,254 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CARHIVE

CARHIVE

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing>

CARHIVE

1-800-344-3515

2019 GMC Terrain