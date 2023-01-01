Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda CR-V

90,864 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

  1. 1684519147
  2. 1684519147
  3. 1684519146
  4. 1684519146
  5. 1684519146
  6. 1684519128
  7. 1684519147
  8. 1684519210
  9. 1684519211
  10. 1684519211
  11. 1684519209
  12. 1684519270
  13. 1684519270
  14. 1684519251
  15. 1684519270
  16. 1684519270
  17. 1684519270
  18. 1684519270
  19. 1684519270
  20. 1684519317
  21. 1684519336
  22. 1684519336
  23. 1684519336
  24. 1684519336
  25. 1684519335
  26. 1684519336
  27. 1684519331
  28. 1684519335
  29. 1684519389
  30. 1684519390
  31. 1684519384
  32. 1684519388
  33. 1684519390
  34. 1684519371
  35. 1684519389
  36. 1684519388
  37. 1684519390
  38. 1684519408
  39. 1684519406
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
90,864KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9972032
  • Stock #: 3693
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H81KH118902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,864 KM

Vehicle Description

****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: "This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.  

Safety Certification is available for $695." Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve. 

Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C 

Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.

 

 

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. 

Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! 

At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

EX-L
LEATHER
2 KEYS
HEATED SEATS

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YorkTown Motors

2019 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 90,864 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 4WD | ...
 128,420 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 4WD QU...
 143,220 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email YorkTown Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-8899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory