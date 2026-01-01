$17,990+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Stinger
GT Limited AWD Pkg. One Owner No Accidents
2019 Kia Stinger
GT Limited AWD Pkg. One Owner No Accidents
Location
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-8800
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,907 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
*Leather Seating
*Lane Keeping Assist
*Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
*360 Camera
*Heated Seats
*Heated Steering Wheel
*Wireless Phone Charger
*Apple Carplay
*Android Auto
*Power Liftgate
*Rearview Camera
*Blind Spot Detection
*Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Our price is the same if you are paying cash or financing. All pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In instances where we have a second key, we will include both keys. Additional keys are available for purchase. You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with no hidden fees, just HST and licensing. All our pre-owned vehicles have been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician.
For more information about this vehicle, contact us, we will be more than happy to assist you with any questions.
Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Trento Kia
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416-740-XXXX(click to show)
416-740-8800
Alternate Numbers1-866-981-3365
+ taxes & licensing>
416-740-8800