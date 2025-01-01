Menu
<p>*** $500 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES</p><p>ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! </p><p>This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!</p><p>We will provide you with:</p><p>• Full disclosure (history/accident search</p><p>• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!</p><p>• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.</p><p>• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.</p><p>We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.</p><p>*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. </p><p> </p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

223,310 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

13170581

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

CARHIVE

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

647-241-4148

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
223,310KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LM7KS720799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CARHIVE

CARHIVE

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
647-241-4148

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing>

CARHIVE

647-241-4148

2019 RAM 1500 Classic