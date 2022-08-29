Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

158,949 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

158,949KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9019999
  • Stock #: L2183
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9KC149291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,949 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search)

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

