2019 Volkswagen Arteon

10,370 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

2019 Volkswagen Arteon

2019 Volkswagen Arteon

Auto

2019 Volkswagen Arteon

Auto

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

10,370KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9749686
  • Stock #: 3532
  • VIN: WVWER7ANXKE000155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black + Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3532
  • Mileage 10,370 KM

Vehicle Description

SEL MODEL | 1 OWNER | NO ACCIDENT | LOW MILEAGE | FULLY LOADED | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | POWER TAILGATE | KEYLESS ENTRY | BACK UP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | KEYLESS START | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | ELECTRIC SEATS | HEATED SEATS | AIR CONDITIONED SEATS | SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS | AM FM RADIO | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | CD PLAYER | SUBWOOFER | AUX INPUT | BACK UP CAMERA | ALLOY WHEELS | REAR CLIMATE CONTROL | ABS BRAKING SYSTEM | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | LEATHER SEATS | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | INTERMITTENT WIPERS | PREMIUM DYN AUDIO SYSTEM | STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS | REAR PARKIGN AID | SEAT MEMORY | REMOTE TRUNK | REMOTE ENGINE START | BRAKE ASSIST | COOLED SEATS | ACTIVE BENDING HEADLIGHTS | SMART DEVICE INTERGATION | APPLE CAR PLAY | HEATED MIRRORS | XENON LED HEADLIGHTS | TELESCOPIC STEERING | STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS | TRACTION CONTROL | MIRROR MEMORY | CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT | SPARE TIRE | SEAT MASSAGE | FRONT COLLISION MITIGATION AND MUCH MORE!!

 

 

****As per OMVIC regulations: Safety Certification is available for $495. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve.

"This vehicle is not driveable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and E-Testing are available for $495."

Financing Products & Services are Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C

Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free.
Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs!
At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!

Vehicle Features

Packages

1 OWNER | NO ACCIDENT | TWO KEYS

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

