2019 Volkswagen Arteon

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 , 3 7 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9749686

9749686 Stock #: 3532

3532 VIN: WVWER7ANXKE000155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black + Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3532

Mileage 10,370 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 1 OWNER | NO ACCIDENT | TWO KEYS Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Air Conditioned Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Hands-Free Liftgate Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.