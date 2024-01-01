Menu
Account
Sign In
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING TWO TONE TAN AND BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, REAR TRAFFIC ALERT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LIGHT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, MIRRORLINK, CD, USB, SDCARD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BEATS SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, AND MUCH MORE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

228,411 KM

Details Description

$15,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Execline|NAV|BEATSAUDIO|AMBIENT|TANLEATHER|SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Execline|NAV|BEATSAUDIO|AMBIENT|TANLEATHER|SUNROOF

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 11072513
  2. 11072513
  3. 11072513
  4. 11072513
  5. 11072513
  6. 11072513
  7. 11072513
  8. 11072513
  9. 11072513
  10. 11072513
  11. 11072513
  12. 11072513
  13. 11072513
  14. 11072513
  15. 11072513
  16. 11072513
  17. 11072513
  18. 11072513
  19. 11072513
  20. 11072513
  21. 11072513
  22. 11072513
  23. 11072513
  24. 11072513
  25. 11072513
  26. 11072513
  27. 11072513
  28. 11072513
  29. 11072513
  30. 11072513
  31. 11072513
  32. 11072513
  33. 11072513
  34. 11072513
Contact Seller

$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
228,411KM
Used
VIN 3VWG57BU7KM081147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L754B
  • Mileage 228,411 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING TWO TONE TAN AND BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, REAR TRAFFIC ALERT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LIGHT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, MIRRORLINK, CD, USB, SDCARD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BEATS SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2021 BMW M3 MANUAL|RWD|NAV|CARBON|LOADED|3DCAM|LASER|HARMAN|++ for sale in North York, ON
2021 BMW M3 MANUAL|RWD|NAV|CARBON|LOADED|3DCAM|LASER|HARMAN|++ 22,345 KM $89,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Highline|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|LEATHER|HEATEDSEATS|CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Highline|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|LEATHER|HEATEDSEATS|CAMERA 107,003 KM $21,987 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE|ALLOYS|BACKUPCAMERA|HEATEDSEATS|ECOMODE|+ for sale in North York, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE|ALLOYS|BACKUPCAMERA|HEATEDSEATS|ECOMODE|+ 149,031 KM $21,987 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta