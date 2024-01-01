2020 BMW 7 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK, HEADS UP DISPLAY, M SPORTS PACKAGE, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY  BLIND SPOT ASSIST, SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEAT SEATS FRONT AND REAR, POWER GLASS ROOF, 20 RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT.</p><p>FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years! We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDED TAXES, LICENSE AND OMVIC FEE. WE DO RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO SELL TO EXPORTERS OR ANY CLIENT WE FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE WITH. Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. We cant wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!! Visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/...bumotorstoronto WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550,ML400, ML350 E350, E300, E550,E400,GLE, COUPE,GLS 450 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550, GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA, JAGUAR XF, JAGUAR XJ, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE. Malibu motors reserves the right not to sell to any dealer or exporter even at full price. WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL APPLY ONLINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION http://www.malibumotors.c...application.htm www.malibumotors.ca</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2020 BMW 7 Series

74,772 KM

Details Description Features

$62,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 BMW 7 Series

m sport

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW 7 Series

m sport

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1707762932
  2. 1707762931
  3. 1707762931
  4. 1707762931
  5. 1707762931
  6. 1707762931
  7. 1707762932
  8. 1707762883
  9. 1707762883
  10. 1707762882
  11. 1707762883
  12. 1707762883
  13. 1707762883
  14. 1707762883
  15. 1707762883
  16. 1707762883
  17. 1707762883
  18. 1707762882
  19. 1707762883
  20. 1707762883
  21. 1707762882
  22. 1707762883
  23. 1707762881
  24. 1707762883
  25. 1707762882
  26. 1707762879
  27. 1707762877
  28. 1707762878
  29. 1707762877
  30. 1707762878
  31. 1707762878
  32. 1707762878
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
74,772KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA7R8C0XLCD94320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,772 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK, HEADS UP DISPLAY, M SPORTS PACKAGE, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY  BLIND SPOT ASSIST, SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEAT SEATS FRONT AND REAR, POWER GLASS ROOF, 20" RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT.

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years! We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDED TAXES, LICENSE AND OMVIC FEE. WE DO RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO SELL TO EXPORTERS OR ANY CLIENT WE FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE WITH. Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. We cant wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!! Visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/...bumotorstoronto WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550,ML400, ML350 E350, E300, E550,E400,GLE, COUPE,GLS 450 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550, GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA, JAGUAR XF, JAGUAR XJ, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE. Malibu motors reserves the right not to sell to any dealer or exporter even at full price. WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL APPLY ONLINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION http://www.malibumotors.c...application.htm www.malibumotors.ca

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malibu Motors

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class AMG PACKAGE for sale in North York, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class AMG PACKAGE 140,000 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover for sale in North York, ON
2017 Land Rover Range Rover 118,996 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Bentley Continental for sale in North York, ON
2007 Bentley Continental 47,900 KM $52,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

Contact Seller
2020 BMW 7 Series