$28,980+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
250 Van Med. Roof w/Sliding Pass. 130-in. WB
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
250 Van Med. Roof w/Sliding Pass. 130-in. WB
Location
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
1-855-350-1313
$28,980
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # B19258
- Mileage 95,271 KM
Vehicle Description
AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established in 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service. WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing
We pay top dollar for your trade-in. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Certification available for an additional $999. * The vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.
We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible with our no haggle pricing policy! No stress, no pressure.
As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $999 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra
WARRANTY: All of our vehicles qualify for extended warranty programs. Let us help you find the right coverage for you and your new car!
FINANCING: We can assist anyone concerned with getting approved for their new car. No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't have to have the best credit to finance a vehicle. Give our financing credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding your credit today by financing a vehicle from AA Canada Inc. On the spot financing, and instant approvals.
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AA Canada Inc
AA Canada Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-855-350-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-350-1313
Alternate Numbers647-350-1313
+ taxes & licensing>
1-855-350-1313