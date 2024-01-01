Menu
2020 Honda Civic

130,662 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

Sport

2020 Honda Civic

Sport

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

130,662KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,662 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2019 Toyota Camry XSE AUTO LEATHER PANO/ROOF B/SPOT L/ASSIST CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2019 Toyota Camry XSE AUTO LEATHER PANO/ROOF B/SPOT L/ASSIST CAMERA 92,012 KM $27,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 AMG PKG 4MATIC P/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT 360/CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 AMG PKG 4MATIC P/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT 360/CAMERA 148,618 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO A/C P/START A/CARPLAY H/SEATS CAMERA ALLOY for sale in North York, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO A/C P/START A/CARPLAY H/SEATS CAMERA ALLOY 186,998 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-633-8188

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2020 Honda Civic