$32,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Infiniti QX60
Essential
2020 Infiniti QX60
Essential
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 67,890 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in white on black leather, clean carfax report, factory navigation, reverse camera, power sunroof, tow package, push button start key-less go. power tailgate, satellite radio, power seats, 7 passenger too many options to list
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malibu Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Malibu Motors
Malibu Motors
Call Dealer
1-888-396-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-396-3393