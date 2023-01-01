Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lexus NX 300h

56,013 KM

Details Description

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus NX 300h

2020 Lexus NX 300h

HYBRID DRIVE|AWD|SUNROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS|BACKUPCAM|

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus NX 300h

HYBRID DRIVE|AWD|SUNROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS|BACKUPCAM|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 10512327
  2. 10512327
  3. 10512327
  4. 10512327
  5. 10512327
  6. 10512327
  7. 10512327
  8. 10512327
  9. 10512327
  10. 10512327
  11. 10512327
  12. 10512327
  13. 10512327
  14. 10512327
  15. 10512327
  16. 10512327
  17. 10512327
  18. 10512327
  19. 10512327
  20. 10512327
  21. 10512327
  22. 10512327
  23. 10512327
  24. 10512327
  25. 10512327
  26. 10512327
  27. 10512327
  28. 10512327
  29. 10512327
  30. 10512327
  31. 10512327
Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,013KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10512327
  • Stock #: L728
  • VIN: JTJGJRDZ8L2139078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,013 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : LEXUS HYBRID DRIVE, AWD, ANALOG CLOCK, EV MODE, WELL EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE TRACING ASSIST, BLING SPOT MONITORING, PRE COLLISION SYSTEM, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2016 Hyundai Accent ...
 51,154 KM
$15,897 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus NX 300h H...
 56,013 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 106,853 KM
$23,597 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory