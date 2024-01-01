Menu
Special Price Offer!! Dont Miss Out on this Brilliant White vehicle thats in excellent condition. It includes options such as: HYBRID, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow's Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $999. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

2020 Lexus UX

82,640 KM

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus UX

HYBRID, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWE

2020 Lexus UX

HYBRID, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWE

Car Canada Finance

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

416-879-6419

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

82,640KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHP9JBH4L2023074

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K16429
  • Mileage 82,640 KM

Special Price Offer!! Don't Miss Out on this Brilliant White vehicle that's in excellent condition. It includes options such as: HYBRID, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $999. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Bluetooth

Automatic Headlights

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Car Canada Finance

Car Canada Finance

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

2020 Lexus UX