FINISHED IN SILVER ON BLACK LEATHER, HEADS UP DISPLAY. 19 FACTORY RIMS. 360 CAMERA, INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, AMBIENT LIGHTS,BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST,  POWER TRUNK BUREMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, XENON LIGHTS, SATELLITE RADIO, CLEAN CARFAX, DEALER SERVICED. $36999.00   FINANCE PRICE, 38999.00 CASH PRICE

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

81,674 KM

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350

13339793

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,674KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDZF8EB7LA705798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 17661
  • Mileage 81,674 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN SILVER ON BLACK LEATHER, HEADS UP DISPLAY. 19' FACTORY RIMS. 360 CAMERA, INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, AMBIENT LIGHTS,BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST,  POWER TRUNK BUREMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, XENON LIGHTS, SATELLITE RADIO, CLEAN CARFAX, DEALER SERVICED. $36999.00   FINANCE PRICE, 38999.00 CASH PRICE PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class