2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 350
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 17661
- Mileage 81,674 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN SILVER ON BLACK LEATHER, HEADS UP DISPLAY. 19' FACTORY RIMS. 360 CAMERA, INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, AMBIENT LIGHTS,BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, POWER TRUNK BUREMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, XENON LIGHTS, SATELLITE RADIO, CLEAN CARFAX, DEALER SERVICED. $36999.00 FINANCE PRICE, 38999.00 CASH PRICE PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA
