2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC - One Owner, No Accidents, Clean CarFax - AMG Package, Distronic Plus, Burmester Sound System, Two Tone Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Navigation, 360 View Camera, Heated Seats, Active Lane Keep Assist, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Ambient Lighting, Power Trunk, Alloy Wheels, A/C and More. Odometer: 121,000 KM.
Call Us: (416) 766-6226
Monaco Motorcars Inc. Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 10am - 7pm Saturday : 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed www.monacomotorcars.com 
Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/
All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don't have to. An additional cost of $699 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees. 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

121,000 KM

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC300 4MATIC - AMG|NAVI|BLINDSPOT|360CAM|SUNROOF

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC300 4MATIC - AMG|NAVI|BLINDSPOT|360CAM|SUNROOF

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN W1N0J8EB3LF785873

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC - One Owner, No Accidents, Clean CarFax - AMG Package, Distronic Plus, Burmester Sound System, Two Tone Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Navigation, 360 View Camera, Heated Seats, Active Lane Keep Assist, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Ambient Lighting, Power Trunk, Alloy Wheels, A/C and More. 

Odometer: 121,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 10am - 7pm 

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com 

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $699 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees. We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class