*** $500 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES

ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! 

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don't fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

2020 RAM 1500

135,350 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500

SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

13174481

2020 RAM 1500

SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

CARHIVE

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

647-241-4148

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT5LN175589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CARHIVE

CARHIVE

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

CARHIVE

647-241-4148

2020 RAM 1500