2020 Toyota Tundra

<p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. </span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 9.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>AUTO REV</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>4459 Chesswood Dr</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Toronto, ON</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>M3J 2C2</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 9.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>T: (416)636-7776</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 9.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Tuesday:         <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>  10:00 AM – 6:30 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Sundays:                       CLOSED</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2020 Toyota Tundra

112,000 KM

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tundra

4X4,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT CREW CAB

2020 Toyota Tundra

4X4,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT CREW CAB

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1700766879
  2. 1700766879
  3. 1700766879
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFUY5F18LX953932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2020 Toyota Tundra