2021 Dodge Challenger

Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Indigo Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # O6563
- Mileage 10,552 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : 797 HORSEPOWER 707 TORQUE, 6.2L V8 HEMI SUPERCHARGED, RWD, WIDEBODY, SRT BREMBO BRAKES, CHILLER FEATURE, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, REMOTE START, PERFORMANCE PAGES, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, LAUNCH CONTROL, TRACK MODE, MULTI DRIVE MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, SRT STITCHED LAGUNA LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM SRT ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, REMOTE TRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
