Check Out this Stunning Black vehicle that's in excellent condition. It includes options such as: PREFERRED MODEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow's Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $799. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

Former Daily Rental

2021 Hyundai Elantra

102,698 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED MODEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, AL

2021 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED MODEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, AL

Car Canada Finance

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

416-879-6419

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

102,698KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG4MU153043

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K16594
  • Mileage 102,698 KM

Check Out this Stunning Black vehicle that’s in excellent condition. It includes options such as: PREFERRED MODEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $799. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

 

Former Daily Rental

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Heated Seats

Automatic Headlights

Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Canada Finance

Car Canada Finance

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

416-879-XXXX

416-879-6419

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Canada Finance

416-879-6419

2021 Hyundai Elantra