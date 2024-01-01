$28,795+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
EX Premium AWD Remote Starter Navigation
2021 Kia Seltos
EX Premium AWD Remote Starter Navigation
Location
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-8800
$28,795
+ taxes & licensing
54,847KM
Used
VIN KNDERCAA8M7113003
Vehicle Details
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,847 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cup Holder
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
2021 Kia Seltos