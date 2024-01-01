Menu
2021 Kia Seltos

54,847 KM

$28,795

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos

EX Premium AWD Remote Starter Navigation

2021 Kia Seltos

EX Premium AWD Remote Starter Navigation

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$28,795

+ taxes & licensing

54,847KM
Used
VIN KNDERCAA8M7113003

Vehicle Details

  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,847 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cup Holder

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$28,795

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2021 Kia Seltos