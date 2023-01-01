Menu
FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, EQUIPPED WITH APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FACTORY NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERIA, MERIDAIN SOUND, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOM POWER TAILGATE, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, LANE ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, PARKING SENSORS, TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

60,088 KM

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

60,088KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN SALYJ2EX1MA305520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17322
  • Mileage 60,088 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, EQUIPPED WITH APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FACTORY NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERIA, MERIDAIN SOUND, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOM POWER TAILGATE, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, LANE ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, PARKING SENSORS, TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT  

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar