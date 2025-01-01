$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 MINI Cooper
John Cooper Works GP FWD
YorkTown Motors
98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6
416-398-8899
Used
VIN WMWXX9C00M2N17445
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Email YorkTown Motors
YorkTown Motors
98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6
