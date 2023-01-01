2022 Audi RS 4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$146,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 , 3 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10020318

10020318 Stock #: 1460

1460 VIN: WU1ARBF14ND021460

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 27,355 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.