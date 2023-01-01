$146,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi RS 4
Q8 4.0 TFSI |CARBON OPTICS PKG|HUD|NAV|PANOROOF|LOADED|LOW KM
Location
Elegant Auto
5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1
$146,888
- Listing ID: 10020318
- Stock #: 1460
- VIN: WU1ARBF14ND021460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 27,355 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Audi RS Q8 Black Exterior on Black Interior comes with XPEL Fusion , 360 Degree Camera , Red Brake Calipers , Panoramic Sunroof , Carbon Inlays Interior , Heads Up Display - MMi Navigation - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera with 3D View - Power and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats with Memory - 2nd Row Heated Seats - Panoramic Sunroof with Electric Sunshade - Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System - Red Brake Calipers - Ambient Lighting - Audi Phone Box with Signal Boost & Qi Wireless Charging Station - Audi Drive Select (Off Road, All Road, Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Rs 1 And 2 Mode) - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Voice Command - Bluetooth
4.0L V-8 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Carbon Inlays Interior - 23 Inch Audi Sport Alloys - 10.1 Inch Touch Screen - Audi Virtual Cockpit - Quad Zone Climate Control - Alcantara Wrapped 3-Spoke with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Lift Gate - ALU Touch Sensitive Interior Buttons - Acoustic Dual Pane Glass - Soft Door Close - Illuminated Door Sills with Aluminum Inlays - Upper Leather Dashboard - Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers - Carbon Fiber Diffuser - Carbon Fiber Grills - Carbon Fiber Diffuser - Carbon Fiber Lower Lip - Carbon Fiber Grill - Window Surround in Black - Automatic HD Matrix Design LED Headlights - LED Tail Lights - LED Daytime Running Lights - Audi LED Puddle Lights - Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel - Rear Automatic Side Sunshades - Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Trailer Hitch - Active Cruise Control - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors, Blind Spot Assist (Audi Side Select) - Lane Departure Warning - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - High Beam Assist - RS Tuned Adaptive Air Suspension - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag and more if you looking for Loaded Audi RSQ8 you are more than welcome to Elegant Auto Sales our professional sales team is looking forward to assist you .
Elegant Auto Sales
5001 Steeles Ave West , Toronto. Ontario. M9L2X1
