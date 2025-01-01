$38,950+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Durango
SXT
2022 Dodge Durango
SXT
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$38,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJAG4NC183311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 1406
- Mileage 47,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Topnotch Auto Sales Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.
Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.
Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Call or Text: 416-879-7113
Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com
Stop by today and find your perfect car!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Driver knee airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
REAR AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Door courtesy lights
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector
3.45 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Chrome Roof Rails
Solar-tinted glass
Black window trim
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
trailer stability control
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Brake drying
Front struts
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Automatic hazard warning lights
Capless fuel filler system
Check rear seat reminder
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
0.87 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
WINDSHIELD TINTED GLASS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CARGO NET STORAGE
3.2 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
Customizable instrument cluster
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
FLAT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
16.7 STEERING RATIO
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
REAR PROTECTOR BUMPER DETAIL
1.26 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
CHROME ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
COLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2022 Dodge Durango