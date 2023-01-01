2022 Ford F-150

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$51,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10520256

10520256 Stock #: B46901

B46901 VIN: 1FTFW1E87NFB46901

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.