$15,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANT
2022 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANT
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
158,031KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG5NU228124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9758
- Mileage 158,031 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2022 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED, grey color with 158,000km (STK#9758) This vehicle was $16990 NOW ON SALE FOR $15990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Apple CarPlay
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2022 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED, grey color with 158,000km (STK#9758) This vehicle was $16990 NOW ON SALE FOR $15990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Apple CarPlay
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
rear window defogger
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Exterior
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Safety
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
REAR AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Maintenance-free battery
Rearview Camera System
Premium cloth upholstery
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Hidden exhaust
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
IPOD/IPHONE AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
DIAMETER 22 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
3 REAR HEADRESTS
120 AMPS ALTERNATOR
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
BLUE LINK INFOTAINMENT
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
APP MARKETPLACE INTEGRATION CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
6 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ONE-PIECE REAR SEAT FOLDING
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SUNGLASSES HOLDER STORAGE
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LOCK OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
REAR ASSIST HANDLE
PHONE STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
VEHICLE LOCATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
AUTO HIGH BEAM DIMMER HEADLIGHTS
Rear Crumple Zones
GOOGLE SEARCH CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
FRONT PEDESTRIAN AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
ENGINE START SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
LANE CENTERING AUTONOMOUS LANE GUIDANCE
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
MAINTENANCE SCHEDULING SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
HD RADIO RADIO
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
SENSOR-ACTIVATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
MYHYUNDAI WITH BLUE LINK SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIB
USB FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
VISUAL WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
LAMP FAILURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
BODY-COLOR FRONT BUMPER COLOR
BODY-COLOR MIRROR COLOR
BODY-COLOR REAR BUMPER COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
DIVERSITY ANTENNA TYPE
LOW OIL PRESSURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BODY-COLOR DOOR HANDLE COLOR
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
PEDESTRIAN DETECTION PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
REAR EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY RADIO
VOICE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
8 IN. INFOTAINMENT SCREEN SIZE
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
ELEMENT ANTENNA TYPE
TWIN-TUBE GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
CHROME GRILLE COLOR
SEMI-INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
TORSION BEAM REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
4.2 IN. INSTRUMENT CLUSTER SCREEN SIZE
STAINLESS STEEL EXHAUST TIP COLOR
BODY-COLOR ROCKER PANEL COLOR
MONOTUBE REAR SHOCK TYPE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From First Choice Motors
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited CVT w-EyeSight Pkg 234,314 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto LE 126,582 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS SKYACTIV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRA 199,137 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email First Choice Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing>
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2022 Hyundai Elantra