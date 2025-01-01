Menu
2022 Hyundai Tucson - WINTER SPECIAL! FEATURING: AWD, TREND PACKAGE, PANORAMIC ROOF, WEATHERPROOF FLOORMATS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI TERRAIN MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN RED ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVER ATTENTION WARNING, FORWARD SAFETY, LANE SAFETY, BLIND SPOT SAFETY, PARKING SAFETY, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2022 Hyundai Tucson

105,856 KM

$27,987

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred|AWD|TRENDPKG|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PANOROOF|+++

12169863

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred|AWD|TRENDPKG|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PANOROOF|+++

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$27,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,856KM
VIN KM8JCCAE8NU051295

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6337
  • Mileage 105,856 KM

**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, TREND PACKAGE, PANORAMIC ROOF, WEATHERPROOF FLOORMATS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI TERRAIN MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN RED ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVER ATTENTION WARNING, FORWARD SAFETY, LANE SAFETY, BLIND SPOT SAFETY, PARKING SAFETY, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$27,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2022 Hyundai Tucson