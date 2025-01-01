$27,987+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred|AWD|TRENDPKG|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PANOROOF|+++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$27,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crimson Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6337
- Mileage 105,856 KM
Vehicle Description
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, TREND PACKAGE, PANORAMIC ROOF, WEATHERPROOF FLOORMATS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI TERRAIN MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN RED ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVER ATTENTION WARNING, FORWARD SAFETY, LANE SAFETY, BLIND SPOT SAFETY, PARKING SAFETY, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1-877-464-0622