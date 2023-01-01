$57,950+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE*REBUILD TITLE*
2022 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE*REBUILD TITLE*
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
$57,950
+ taxes & licensing
2,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7SAYGDEE5NF311042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Wagon
- Mileage 2,550 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Grey with White Leather Interior. Equipped in the Long Range, Auto Pilot, Trim Level with Alloy Rims, Bluetooth Connectivity, Heated Seats, Multiple Cameras, 15 Inch Touch Screen Display, Wireless Phone Charger, Expansive Glass Roof, Navigation System, and so much more!
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 20 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Electronic Parking Brake
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Dual front knee airbags
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
LED Taillights
Black window trim
Interior
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
HARD CARGO COVER
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Heated Rear Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Front stabilizer bar
9.00 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Leatherette steering wheel trim
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
FM Radio
Led Headlights
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
2-stage unlocking doors
Regenerative braking system
Front struts
Multi-functional information center
Hill holder control
Automatic hazard warning lights
Rear struts
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Pedestrian safety sound generation
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
0.98 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LEATHERETTE CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
LIP REAR SPOILER
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
1 SUBWOOFER
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
BATTERY DISCONNECT IMPACT SENSOR
INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
FRONT WIRELESS CHARGING STATION
POWER DRIVER SEAT EASY ENTRY
0.79 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
OPEN POWER ACTIVATED TRUNK/HATCH
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
HOTSPOT COMPATIBLE WIFI
14 TOTAL SPEAKERS
PANORAMIC MOONROOF / SUNROOF
POWER REAR SEAT FOLDING
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
FRONT CAMERA SYSTEM
240 VOLT ELECTRIC CHARGE CORD
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
FAUX SUEDE DOOR TRIM
10 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (240V)
8 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
FRONT RECORDING DASH CAMERA
TUNEIN INTERNET RADIO APP
2.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
258 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
330 ELECTRIC MOTOR MILES PER CHARGE
346 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP
389 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE
560 WATTS
FULLY AUTOMATED ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTRO
RECLINING REAR SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2022 Tesla Model Y