Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Jeep Compass

4,491 KM

Details Description

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2023 Jeep Compass

2023 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Elite|4X4|NAV|ALPINE|LEATHER|PANOROOF|++

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Elite|4X4|NAV|ALPINE|LEATHER|PANOROOF|++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 10364391
  2. 10364391
  3. 10364391
  4. 10364391
  5. 10364391
  6. 10364391
  7. 10364391
  8. 10364391
  9. 10364391
  10. 10364391
  11. 10364391
  12. 10364391
  13. 10364391
  14. 10364391
  15. 10364391
  16. 10364391
  17. 10364391
  18. 10364391
  19. 10364391
  20. 10364391
  21. 10364391
  22. 10364391
  23. 10364391
  24. 10364391
  25. 10364391
  26. 10364391
  27. 10364391
  28. 10364391
  29. 10364391
  30. 10364391
  31. 10364391
  32. 10364391
  33. 10364391
  34. 10364391
  35. 10364391
  36. 10364391
  37. 10364391
  38. 10364391
  39. 10364391
  40. 10364391
  41. 10364391
  42. 10364391
  43. 10364391
  44. 10364391
  45. 10364391
Contact Seller

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
4,491KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10364391
  • Stock #: M5113B
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDN6PT506879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M5113B
  • Mileage 4,491 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : TURBO POWERED, TRAIL RATED 4X4, LIKE-NEW, INFOTAINMENT TOUCHSCREEN, MULTI TERRAIN MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, HIGHWAY ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE MANAGEMENT, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, DROWSY DRIVER ALERT, BLIND SPOT ALERT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, ALEXA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK, PUSH TO START, REMOTE START, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2018 Audi A4 Technik...
 108,581 KM
$30,987 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS|S...
 152,976 KM
$14,987 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model S L...
 34,885 KM
$99,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory