****All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed, and professionally reconditioned by our factory-trained licensed technicians to the highest standard possible starting at $695.

Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C 

*** THE PRICE ADVERTISED ONLINE HAS A $1500 FINANCE PURCHASING CREDIT, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER. PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CASH PURCHASE.***

Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions, and, or typography mistakes found on any of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. Every vehicle is open, available and subject to a mechanical inspection at the manufacturer dealer at the clients request.

Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! 

At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!

2023 RAM 2500

9,154 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 RAM 2500

POWER WAGON CREW CAB 4X4 SUNROOF 6.4FT BOX

Watch This Vehicle
12539305

2023 RAM 2500

POWER WAGON CREW CAB 4X4 SUNROOF 6.4FT BOX

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,154KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6TR5EJ5PG602312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 9,154 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6
416-398-8899

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

2023 RAM 2500