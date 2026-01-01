$28,990+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD With Comfort Pkg. Clean Carfax
2024 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD With Comfort Pkg. Clean Carfax
Location
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-8800
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
*Sunroof
*19-Inch Wheel
*Power Liftgate
*Automatic Headlight leveling
*Leather Trimmed Upholstery
*Heated Steering Wheel
*Power Driver Seat
*Heated Front Seats
*Rear Cross Traffic Alert
*Apple Carplay
*Android Auto
*Rearview Camera
*Lane Keep Assist
Our price is the same if you are paying cash or financing. All pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In instances where we have a second key, we will include both keys. Additional keys are available for purchase. You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with no hidden fees, just HST and licensing. All our pre-owned vehicles have been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician.
For more information about this vehicle, contact us, we will be more than happy to assist you with any questions.
Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Trento Kia
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416-740-XXXX(click to show)
416-740-8800
Alternate Numbers1-866-981-3365
+ taxes & licensing>
416-740-8800