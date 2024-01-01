ad: buy_header
New and Used Jaguar XJ for Sale in Ontario
2011 Jaguar XJ
XJL - LONG WHEEL BASE - LOW LOW KM - 55KM ONLY
$25,888 + tax & lic
55,750KM
Beige
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
Burlington, ON
2018 Jaguar XJ
R-SPORT | MERIDIAN | 20 IN WHEELS
$42,910 + tax & lic
43,245KM
White
Toronto Auto Brokers
Vaughan, ON
2013 Jaguar XJ
4DR SDN AWD
Sale
$15,871 + tax & lic
190,120KM
Black
DriveTown Ottawa
Ottawa, ON
2015 Jaguar XJ
-Series XJ-L Type R 5.0L V8 SUPERCHARGED LWB CERTIFIED 470HP
$30,995 + tax & lic
104,440KM
Green
Auto Moto of Ontario
Milton, ON
2017 Jaguar XJ
XJL Portfolio, Leather, Pano Roof, Heated+Massaging Seats, Meridian Surround Sound System & More!
$32,788 + tax & lic
93,000KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
2014 Jaguar XJ
AWD - NAVIGATION - PANORAMA ROOF - LEATHER !!!
$28,888 + tax & lic
43,150KM
Black
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
Burlington, ON
2019 Jaguar XJ
XJ R-Sport Sport
$42,999 + tax & lic
94,778KM
White
Lakeshore Auto
Tilbury, ON
2006 Jaguar XJ
XJ8 - FULLY APPOINTED!
$10,990 + tax & lic
201,000KM
Silver
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
St. Catharines, ON
2019 Jaguar XJ
R-SPORT I MERIDIAN I PANO I 19 IN WHEELS
$43,910 + tax & lic
34,691KM
White
Toronto Auto Brokers
Vaughan, ON
2016 Jaguar XJ
R-SPORT,AWD,COMFORT PKG,MASSAGE SEATS,MERIDIAN
$25,810 + tax & lic
110,000KM
Black
Platinum Cars Inc.
Toronto, ON
