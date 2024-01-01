Menu
New and Used Jaguar XJ for Sale in Ontario

Showing 1-14 of 14
Used 2009 Jaguar XJ Vanden Plas for sale in Ajax, ON

2009 Jaguar XJ

Vanden Plas
Sale
$22,500 + tax & lic
73,500KM
Black
Row Auto

Ajax, ON

Used 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL - LONG WHEEL BASE - LOW LOW KM - 55KM ONLY for sale in Burlington, ON

2011 Jaguar XJ

XJL - LONG WHEEL BASE - LOW LOW KM - 55KM ONLY
$25,888 + tax & lic
55,750KM
Beige
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2018 Jaguar XJ R-SPORT | MERIDIAN | 20 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON

2018 Jaguar XJ

R-SPORT | MERIDIAN | 20 IN WHEELS
$42,910 + tax & lic
43,245KM
White
Toronto Auto Brokers

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Jaguar XJ 4DR SDN AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON

2013 Jaguar XJ

4DR SDN AWD
Sale
$15,871 + tax & lic
190,120KM
Black
DriveTown Ottawa

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Jaguar XJ -Series XJ-L Type R 5.0L V8 SUPERCHARGED LWB CERTIFIED 470HP for sale in Milton, ON

2015 Jaguar XJ

-Series XJ-L Type R 5.0L V8 SUPERCHARGED LWB CERTIFIED 470HP
$30,995 + tax & lic
104,440KM
Green
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio, Leather, Pano Roof, Heated+Massaging Seats, Meridian Surround Sound System & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Jaguar XJ

XJL Portfolio, Leather, Pano Roof, Heated+Massaging Seats, Meridian Surround Sound System & More!
$32,788 + tax & lic
93,000KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Jaguar XJ AWD - NAVIGATION - PANORAMA ROOF - LEATHER !!! for sale in Burlington, ON

2014 Jaguar XJ

AWD - NAVIGATION - PANORAMA ROOF - LEATHER !!!
$28,888 + tax & lic
43,150KM
Black
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2019 Jaguar XJ XJ R-Sport Sport for sale in Tilbury, ON

2019 Jaguar XJ

XJ R-Sport Sport
$42,999 + tax & lic
94,778KM
White
Lakeshore Auto

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2006 Jaguar XJ XJ8 - FULLY APPOINTED! for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2006 Jaguar XJ

XJ8 - FULLY APPOINTED!
$10,990 + tax & lic
201,000KM
Silver
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2019 Jaguar XJ R-SPORT I MERIDIAN I PANO I 19 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON

2019 Jaguar XJ

R-SPORT I MERIDIAN I PANO I 19 IN WHEELS
$43,910 + tax & lic
34,691KM
White
Toronto Auto Brokers

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Jaguar XJ XJL PORTFOLIO AWD • Loaded! for sale in Toronto, ON

2013 Jaguar XJ

XJL PORTFOLIO AWD • Loaded!
SOLD
187,786KM
Green
CarStars

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 Jaguar XJ 4DR SDN AWD for sale in Richmond Hill, ON

2014 Jaguar XJ

4DR SDN AWD
SOLD
74,639KM
Silver
Summit Auto Brokers

Richmond Hill, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Jaguar XJ R-SPORT,AWD,COMFORT PKG,MASSAGE SEATS,MERIDIAN for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Jaguar XJ

R-SPORT,AWD,COMFORT PKG,MASSAGE SEATS,MERIDIAN
$25,810 + tax & lic
110,000KM
Black
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Jaguar XJ STUNNING COMBO /NO ACCIDENTS /WELL SERVICED/ LOCAL for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2013 Jaguar XJ

STUNNING COMBO /NO ACCIDENTS /WELL SERVICED/ LOCAL
SOLD
137,353KM
Black
Bespoke Auto Gallery

Etobicoke, ON

Buy From Home Options