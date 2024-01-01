1993 Ford F-150

Menu
The first time LIGHTNING struck was in 1993, and it only struck in the USA. This extremely rare 1993 Ford F150 LIGHTNING was introduced in 1992 at the CHICAGO AUTO SHOW where Ford announced their entrance into the high-performance world with the MUSTANG COBRA and the F150 LIGHTNING both of which went on sale in 1993, of which only 5276 units were produced of which 2585 came in BRIGHT RED, FORD Paint Code EP.This particular LIGHTNING has lived a pampered life in the dry and warm southern US climate and has a documented 56702 original miles on the odometer. With its debut in 1993, the Lightning came equipped with a 351 cubic inch Windsor small block which was borrowed from its big brother the F250. This 351 then received from the factory, a new performance intake manifold and GT40 cylinder head castings. The end result was 240 hp and 325 ft-lbs of torque, giving it 20 percent more power than the F250. This engine combination along with the tubular exhaust system let everyone know that when you heard the rumble that LIGHTNING was soon to appear. The factory-correct wheels are wrapped in brand new correct rubber to ensure the new owner can ensure they have plenty of traction when they step on the gas pedal.The truck has been fully serviced, including being wet sanded, and polished to make the paint sparkle, extra care has been taken in the detailing of the truck and a fresh coat of factory-matched paint has been added to the inside of the box. The vehicle also includes all the original manuals and Ford Warranty cards that came with the truck on delivery in 1993.The inside is factory fresh, with the correct embroidered captain chairs with bolsters to hold the occupants in place, with a factory floor console, power equipment and am / FM cassette player with cruise control and tilt steering.The Kennedy Collectible division has ensured the vehicle has been completely reconditioned including the installation of new spark plugs and fluids and ensured the vehicle retains its show-stopping appearance by wrapping the front end and hood with 3M protection.The Kennedy Collectible division is proud to offer this unique, extremely low production volume truck at $52900.00, and can offer a custom-tailored lease or finance contract.This vehicles odometer is in miles and shows as 56,925 - which converts to 91,611.907 KMs

1993 Ford F-150

91,611 KM

$47,988

+ tax & licensing
1993 Ford F-150

1993 Ford F-150

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,988

+ taxes & licensing

91,611KM
Used
VIN 1FTDF15R8PLA51882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,611 KM

Vehicle Description

The first time LIGHTNING struck was in 1993, and it only struck in the USA. This extremely rare 1993 Ford F150 LIGHTNING was introduced in 1992 at the CHICAGO AUTO SHOW where Ford announced their entrance into the high-performance world with the MUSTANG COBRA and the F150 LIGHTNING both of which went on sale in 1993, of which only 5276 units were produced of which 2585 came in BRIGHT RED, FORD Paint Code EP.This particular LIGHTNING has lived a pampered life in the dry and warm southern US climate and has a documented 56702 original miles on the odometer. With its debut in 1993, the Lightning came equipped with a 351 cubic inch Windsor small block which was borrowed from its big brother the F250. This 351 then received from the factory, a new performance intake manifold and GT40 cylinder head castings. The end result was 240 hp and 325 ft-lbs of torque, giving it 20 percent more power than the F250. This engine combination along with the tubular exhaust system let everyone know that when you heard the rumble that LIGHTNING was soon to appear. The factory-correct wheels are wrapped in brand new correct rubber to ensure the new owner can ensure they have plenty of traction when they step on the gas pedal.The truck has been fully serviced, including being wet sanded, and polished to make the paint sparkle, extra care has been taken in the detailing of the truck and a fresh coat of factory-matched paint has been added to the inside of the box. The vehicle also includes all the original manuals and Ford Warranty cards that came with the truck on delivery in 1993.The inside is factory fresh, with the correct embroidered captain chairs with bolsters to hold the occupants in place, with a factory floor console, power equipment and am / FM cassette player with cruise control and tilt steering.The Kennedy Collectible division has ensured the vehicle has been completely reconditioned including the installation of new spark plugs and fluids and ensured the vehicle retains its show-stopping appearance by wrapping the front end and hood with 3M protection.The Kennedy Collectible division is proud to offer this unique, extremely low production volume truck at $52900.00, and can offer a custom-tailored lease or finance contract.This vehicle's odometer is in miles and shows as 56,925 - which converts to 91,611.907 KM's

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
905-845-1646

$47,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

1993 Ford F-150